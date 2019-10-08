‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Tweets About ‘Devastatingly Difficult Years’ and New Show ‘Broke’ on CBS

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is opening up to her Twitter followers about “a few devastatingly difficult years” and thanking her fans for supporting her supporting her throughout her new endeavor. She wrote in a tweet shared Sunday night that she was “so exhausted” and yet “SO FREAKIN HAPPY” while shooting her CBS sitcom Broke.

“I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years,” she wrote, adding that she is “happy and healthy now and having a blast.”

“THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind,” she wrote.

I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show #Broke on @CBS I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years. I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 7, 2019

Perrette is set to star in Broke, a new comedy for CBS, as Jackie, a single mother and bartender who is just barely scraping by with her son Milo (Antonio Raul Corbo) when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil), who hope to move in with her while they’re down on their luck.

While the social class differences between Jackie and Elizabeth might make it tough to live together, their sisterly bond is still there, and Jackie eventually lends a helping hand.

CBS officially picked up the series in May after news of the project surfaced in March. It will be Perrette’s first appearance on TV since she left NCIS after 15 seasons as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. As one of the series’ most popular characters, her heavily-promoted final episode drew 14.8 million viewers.

Perrette’s reference on Sunday to “a few devastatingly difficult years” could be referring to the turbulence she experienced during the end of her time on NCIS and the aftermath — specifically, drama that went down between her and series star Mark Harmon, who she accused of abuse. She claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults” on set and said in June that she was “terrified” of Harmon, adding that she’d never go back to NCIS.

She also filed formal complaints with CBS, who said that the complaints were resolved earlier this year.

“I can’t speak to what she’s addressing in her tweets,” CBS president of entertainment Kelly Kahl told reporters at CBS’ Television Critics Association press tour day in September, Deadline reports. “She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction, and we’re very happy to have her on the air with us this year. I don’t think she’d be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

Broke will air on CBS sometime in 2020.