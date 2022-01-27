Brian Williams’ Successor Named at MSNBC

Brian Williams exited MSNBC’s The 11th Hour in December, and the network has now formally named his successor. According to Deadline, anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who had been delivering the new in MSNBC’s 9 a.m. slot, had been moved to the evening and will now be the host of . The big news was revealed in a memo from MSNBC President Rashida Jones, with the network head also sharing that Ruhle’s time slot relocation would also make room for a fourth hour of Morning Joe.

“I’m delighted to share two significant programming updates that strengthen our lineup and set us up for success as we enter what is sure to be a consequential year,” Jones’ announcement began. “Morning Joe, our premier morning program for the last 15 years, will be expanding to four hours, to 10 a.m. This expansion will give us an opportunity to extend the reach of the program, which has become so well known for its signature perspective and analysis, as well as its news-making exclusive interviews with top lawmakers, senior government officials and thought leaders.”

Jones then dropped the big replacement news. “Stephanie Ruhle, who had been anchoring the 9 a.m. slot, will take over as host of The 11th Hour, bringing her business acumen, hard-hitting interview style and original reporting to the viewers in that slot,” she wrote. “Since joining MSNBC in 2016, Stephanie has been a staple of our dayside anchor team and a trusted voice on topics at the intersection of politics, finance and international business. In addition to bringing her decades-long experience to The 11th Hour, Stephanie will continue to appear across all platforms as NBC News Senior Business Analyst.”

Williams first announced his exit plans back in November, writing in his own MSNBC memo, “I have been truly blessed. I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be.”

The legendary news anchor added, “This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another. There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I’ll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward.”