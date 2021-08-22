Rachel Maddow Makes Decision About Her Future at MSNBC

✖

Rachel Maddow has reportedly signed a new deal with MSNBC, committing to the network for a few more years at least. Maddow has been meeting with the executives of other networks for months, according to a report by Business Insider. However, sources close to her show said on Sunday that she has finalized her new deal.

Maddow has reportedly signed a new contract that will keep her at MSNBC for a few more years. In addition to hosting The Rachel Maddow Show, she will be developing new projects for NBCUniversal. Maddow's current contract ends in early 2022, and many reports have indicated that she was seriously considering leaving the network. While Maddow's fans may have followed her to another channel or even another platform, industry insiders believed this would have been a serious blow to MSNBC overall.

Maddow's new deal reportedly encompasses the development of books and movies under the NBCUniversal umbrella, as well as other multimedia projects. The details of Maddow's payment and the length of her commitment have not been made public, but she apparently worked with a new agent named Ari Emanuel of the company Endeavor, which is the parent company of the talent agency WME.

Endeavor's president Mark Shapiro gave one on the record comment about Maddow's new contract, saying: "Rachel Maddow is staying home where she belongs with a much broader deal at NBCUniversal and couldn't be happier." He also noted that Maddow would have more scheduling flexibility and more creative freedom, but declined to elaborate.

Maddow was previously represented by talent agent Jean Sage, who retired earlier this year. Emanuel reportedly represents MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski, perhaps indicating how they got connected. Maddow has been with MNBC for over a decade now, and has hosted her own show since 2008. It had the most successful launch in the network's history at the time.

SO relieved that @maddow is staying with her show on MSNBC. I hope her new projects include hour-long specials on specific topics (outside the daily news reporting).

She is a storyteller, and an incredible researcher, so I hope NBC lets her do what she does best. — fogdrip (@cantgoback69) August 22, 2021

Maddow raised some eyebrows at NBCUniversal last year when she interviewed author Ronan Farrow about his book Catch and Kill. Their conversation covered the sexual assault allegations against former TODAY Show host Matt Lauer. However, the interview was an undeniable success in ratings.



The Rachel Maddow Show airs on week nights at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC. Maddow will continue to host it for years to come.