Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic “Till Death”-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.

Hope confirmed that she and Duell said “I do” in a Sunday Instagram post giving fans an intimate look at their big day. Thanking “everyone for joining us in celebrating our love,” the actress shared two photos from the day, the first showing she and her now-husband in their all-red ensembles posing next to a 1923 Rolls Royce amid a moody twilight backdrop and the second capturing a special moment from the celebration that followed their “I do’s.” Hope added in the caption, “the perfect gothic night, surrounded by those we cherish most.”

For her big day, Hope opted to forgo the typical white wedding dress, instead choosing a stunning red Adolfo Sanchez gown. In a separate Instagram post, Hope thanked the designer for bringing my vision of my choker tear away dress, lace legging boots and ‘Til Death’ veil to life!” The new bride explained that she “visualized this dress for years.” As she met Duell, who wore a red suit that featured black embellishments and a rose boutonnière, at the aisle, the couple was surrounded by guests including Katrina Bowden, Hope’s costars Tracey Bregman and Hunter King, and Katherine Kelly Lang from The Bold and the Beautiful.

The romantic ceremony came just eight months after Duell dropped to one knee and popped the question. After the couple first began dating in 2016, the actor asked Hope to spend forever with him in a Valentine’s Day proposal. Opening up about the proposal to PEOPLE, Hope revealed it went down at Point Dume. She said they “walked on the beach and he had us scale some rocks for our picnic… He read me the most beautiful poem, because I love poetry, and I started choking up. He then told me to close my eyes and turn the other way ’cause he had to ‘set something up.’ Then he comically fumbled behind me to distract me from what he was really doing – and when I turned around, he was on his knee!”

Hope is best known for portraying Sally Spectra, first on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2017 until 2020 and then on The Young and the Restless. Duell, meanwhile, has starred as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital since 2010.