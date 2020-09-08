'Bob's Burgers' Season 11 Trailer Hilariously Tackles Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Bob's Burgers returns with brand new episodes this month, and the series is not shying away from the coronavirus pandemic. A new preview for Season 11 shows the Belcher family wearing masks, attending school virtually and addressing the public health crisis in general. As a cartoon, the series is one of the few that will have new episodes out this fall.

Fox released a promo for Bob's Burgers Season 11 on Tuesday, teasing the new episodes to come on Sunday, Sept. 27. It showed the Belchers furiously washing their hands, walking around with masks on and trying to keep their restaurant afloat during the social distancing era. However, the series is not adopting the real-life coronavirus pandemic itself, but rather using a fictional pinworm epidemic as a stand-in. Still, it will be one of the first major network shows to tackle the pandemic head on.

Fox also released the descriptions for the first two episodes of the new season, giving Bob's Burgers fans something to look forward to. First comes "Dream A Little Bob of Bob," an episode where Bob goes looking for the missing key to his lock box. Meanwhile, Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone else seems to be able to do except for her.

The next episode is called "Worms of In-Rear-Ment," and this is the one that deals with the pandemic. In it, a pinworm epidemic practically shuts down the town, to the disappointment of Linda, who was trying to take the family to the symphony on free admission night.

Fox is relying heavily on its animated slate this season, with most live-action shows still out of production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday nights are stacked with The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and Bless the Harts. Even more shows are on the way at the midseason break — including Season 2 of Duncanville, and the new series The Great North. Duncanville premiered last year, starring Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell. The Great North is new, featuring Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulce Sloan, Aparna Nancherla and Paul Rust.

As for Bob's Burgers, the series has been pushed to an early time slot this season, switching places with Family Guy. Fox is also going ahead with a Bob's Burgers feature film some time in 2021, proving that they still have plenty of faith in the Belchers to draw in a big audience.



Bob's Burgers Season 11 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The entire series is streaming on Hulu.