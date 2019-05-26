‘Family Guy,’ ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Not on Tonight, Fox Airing NASCAR Instead

FOX will not be airing episodes of animated shows Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and Family Guy Sunday night because of the Coca-Cola 600, part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

FOX Sports coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET live from Charlotte Motor Speedway, just hours after another major car racing event, the Indy 500, wrapped. The race is typically scheduled on the same day as the Indy 500. Drivers in the past have attempted to pull off the “Indy-Charlotte Double,” but none have tried it since 2015.

The typical FOX Sunday schedule includes Family Guy, The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. The three shows will be returning on Sunday, June 2, starting with The Simpsons episode “I’m Just A Girl Who Can’t Say D’Oh,” which first aired on April 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Bob’s Burgers episode “Better Off Sled” will air at 8:30 p.m. ET, with a full hour of Family Guy episodes airing thereafter.

The Simpsons‘ 30th, Bob’s Burgers‘ ninth and Family Guy‘s 17th seasons ended on May 12, and all three will be back in the fall.

When the shows come back, the new animated series Bless the Harts will debut between The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. The series was created by and is executive produced by Emily Spivey (The Last Man on Earth, Parks and Recreation) and featured an all-star voice cast headlined by Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Fortune Feimster, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig. Amy Poehler is an executive producer on the project.

Wiig voices Jenny Hart, a single mother supporting her family as a waitress in a small North Carolina town. She often clashes with her mother, Betty (Rudolph) and her daughter, Violet (Bell). Jenny has a longtime boyfriend, the eternal optimist Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), who never wants to give up on their dreams.

The Simpsons was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 in February. It is the longest-running primetime scripted television show in television history. At the end of Season 32, it will reach 713 episodes, far more than the 635 episodes produced by the previous record-holder, Gunsmoke, notes Variety.

Meanwhile, the Bob’s Burgers world is also expanding thanks to Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, which Disney will release on July 17, 2020. The film has been in the works since 2017.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” creator Loren Bouchard said in 2017, reports IndieWire. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Photo credit: FOX