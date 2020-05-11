'Bob's Burgers' Renewed for Season 11 at Fox

There's more Belcher antics coming your way! Bob's Burgers has been renewed for Season 11 at Fox, the network announced Monday as part of its primetime lineup for Fall. The Emmy-winning animated comedy, which follows the adventures of the Belcher family as dad Bob tries to keep their restaurant above water, will remain at its current time slot of Sundays at 9/8c in Fall 2020, following Bless the Harts and preceding Family Guy.

The series stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Kristen Schaal as Louise, John Roberts as Linda, Eugene Mirman as Gene and Dan Mintz as Tina. The series has been lauded as a hilarious portrayal of a loving and more realistic family dynamic than has historically been shown in comedy series, both animated and live action. In 2017, series creator Loren Bouchard opened up about the inspiration behind the series to It's Nice That, saying there was much to be learned from predecessors such as The Simpsons.

"I’ve been thinking about doing a show on a family that works in a restaurant for a long time. I love the fact that you get a family and a workplace all in one. Nobody bats an eyelid because all over the world there are kids that work in their parents’ restaurants," he said at the time. "Fox was in the business of doing stories about families, The Simpsons established that very firmly and there’s a lot to be said about doing an animated show about a family, we learnt that early on."

Bouchard went on to call the writers behind Bob's Burgers the "best staff ever assembled in the history of television."

"I truly feel like we’ve got this perfect writing staff and we’ve managed to keep our people over all seasons," he told the outlet. "They’re the reason the show is on the air, the reason it is good along with the cast obviously, and the entire production crew, but the writers are really special."

"They will come up with the story ideas, we develop them until it either seems like it wants to be an episode or it wants to be killed. They work so hard, sometimes we’ll rewrite an episode four times, right up until the show is about to air, we’re still tinkering with it," he explained. "That’s what’s great about doing an animated show with Fox in particular, the budget allows us to take our time with an episode, no less than nine months and sometimes a year from start to finish. In the last big push we’ll all get in a room together and put the episode on a screen. You use all the brains in the room as if they’re your brain."