'Blue's Clues' Taps 'Drag Race' Star for LGBTQ Sing-Along to Celebrate Pride

✖

Nickelodeon released a new Blue's Clues video on Friday ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month in June, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Nina West. The animated video features West singing "The Ants Go Marching," but with LGBTQ-inclusive lyrics. The video quickly went viral and became a trending topic on Twitter this weekend.

In the video, West sings along as a pride parade goes on behind her. "This family has two mommies. They love each other so proudly and they all go marching in the big parade," West sings in the first verse. The song also includes animal families with members who are non-binary, transgender, pansexual, bisexual, and asexual. In one verse, West sings that "Some people chose their families. They love each other so proudly." In the last verse, West sings, "Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly." After introducing 10 different families, West thanked Blue for inviting her and wished everyone a "Happy Pride Month."

Since the video was published, it has racked up over 114,000 views and over 16,000 likes on YouTube, where Nickelodeon disabled comments. However, when West shared an image from the video on Instagram, the response was overwhelmingly positive from her fans. "I full-on teared up! This is so amazing and it was so inclusive," one person wrote. "So beautiful! I’m totally showing my kindergarteners this video. Thank you for your work and the beauty you bring," another commented. "Honestly the best crossover I didn't even know I needed," another wrote.

Many others on Twitter highlighted the importance of the video and praised Blue's Clues for being so inclusive. "Words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Blue’s Clues was my favorite as a kid, and I cannot believe that it would continue to be important to me as an adult," one fan wrote. "And P is full of Pride!" Another tweeted, "I didn't have Blue's Clues kicking off pride month on my 2021 bingo card but here we are and here I am sobbing over it."

Nickelodeon created the video in collaboration with Lindz Amer, the creator of the Queer Kid Stuff video series, notes Mombian. The outlet also pointed out that this was not the first inclusive move by Blue's Clues. In February, Nickelodeon released Blue's Clues' "ABC Song," which featured "P is for Pride," alongside images of various Pride flags. Dreamworks Animation also made headlines by releasing the Madagascar: A Little Wild episode "Whatever Floats Your Float," which stars nonbinary actor Ezra Menas voicing the nonbinary character Odee.