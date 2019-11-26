‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Celebrates ‘The West Christmas Ever’ With Nina West Foundation’s 25 Days of Christmas

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West was crowned 2019’s National Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Nina West Foundation is launching “The West Christmas Ever – 25 Days of Christmas,” the foundation’s biggest campaign yet that provides daily grants of $1,000 from December 1st to 25th to LGBTQ+ organizations across the United States. The goal is to identify organizations that have an impact on the LGBTQ+ community and its members and give them the support they need to keep providing the services that are crucial.

“The holiday season can be difficult for so many in the LGBTQIA community,” West told PopCulture.com exclusively. “With this tremendous platform given to me by RuPaul’s Drag Race, I wanted to continue to lift up and elevate my community, and what a better way to do that than to help celebrate organizations that do just that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hope this will motivate fans of the show to give what they can- time, talent, or treasure – during the holiday season. And, if people are moved by the work of the Nina West Foundation, I hope they will consider donating to help us further our mission of equality and equal access for all,” West continued. “Also, all I want for Christmas is for people to register to vote! GO BIG AND BE KIND THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!”

The organizations were chosen for the work they do every day to address LGBTQ+ specific issues, including healthcare, homelessness, trans rights, youth advocacy, veteran support, HIV and AIDS, equal rights, suicide prevention, addiction and recovery, anti-bullying, immigration, and more.

West talked to PopCulture.com about her new Christmas album, West Christmas Ever, and the idea for the album had been something she’s wanted to do for a while now, all stemming from her love of Christmas.

“Usually I decorate right after Halloween but I am going to try and decorate this year when I am on break for Thanksgiving,” West said. “Christmas has always been my favorite holiday because it just brings everybody together. I love the smells, the sounds and the sights of the season. I can’t get enough.”

The singer also elaborated on how she got Disney legend Jim Cummings involved on the album. “I have been a lifelong Disney fan and have been hyper aware of Jim for a long time,” she said.

“I mean, his voice is synonymous with so many Disney characters that you likely are a fan of his without knowing it, she continued. “I was at D23 back in August and his wife and daughter were big fans of the show so they had been watching and knew who I was, I was introduced to them and they introduced me to Jim.

“He was so friendly and lovely. I instantly fell in love with him as a person and when this project was all coming together I knew there was no one i would rather narrate my EP than Jim,” she continued. “He agreed really quickly and we did three takes but the first was the one we used as it was prefect. He was perfect. I still cant believe I have his voice on my EP.”

Nina West is an American drag queen, actor and singer based in Columbus, Ohio, played by Andrew Levitt. She rose to national prominence with her appearance on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality. West made history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in September when she became the first ever person to walk the carpet in full drag; meanwhile, her season won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including best Reality Competition Show. In June, New York Magazine named West one of the top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America.

West released her first Christmas EP, The West Christmas Ever — featuring Disney legend Jim Cummings — on Nov. 8, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.