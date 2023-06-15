Treat Williams' Daughter Ellie Breaks Her Silence Following Dad's Sudden Death

Treat Williams' daughter, Elinor "Ellie" Williams, is mourning the death of her father. A day after the Everwood actor was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Vermont, Ellie took to social media to break her silence and pay special tribute to her father.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a throwback photo of her parents – Williams and his wife, Pam Van Sant – to her Instagram Stories. Alongside the image, Ellie wrote, "This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered." She went on to share a message of gratitude for the love and support her family has received since the Monday tragedy, adding, "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak." In a second post to her Stories, Ellie shared a photo of a jacket monogrammed with her father's name, also sharing in a third post a photo of the family's backyard in Vermont, which she captioned, "We're home, Dad."

(Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images)

Williams, known for the movie version of Hair and the TV show Everwood, was traveling north on Route 30 in the Morse Hill Road area of Dorset, Vermont when a 2008 Honda Element made a left turn into a business area and struck his vehicle just before 5 p.m. Monday, Vermont State Police Lieutenant Steven Coote said during a briefing. Williams was thrown from his motorcycle and treated at the scene before being flown to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 71.

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," the Williams family said in a statement shared with Deadline. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," the statement continued. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams was well-known for his starring roles as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical, and Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on The WB's Everwood, a role that earned him several nominations. The actor had more than 120 credits to his name and was also known for his work on Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire. He had just finished filming his role in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans before his death. An investigation into the fatal motorcycle crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed against the other driver involved in the accident, identified as a 35-year-old man who lives in Pownal, Vermont, at this time.