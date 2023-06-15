Treat Williams Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

Actor Treat Williams was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash this week, and the incident remains under investigation. According to the Boston Globe, Vermont State Police Department official Lt. Steve Coote offered some details about the accident in a virtual briefing. He stated that while authorities have a fairly clear understanding of what happened, they are continuing to investigate.

Williams was born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1951. He began an acting career in the late '60s, starting with stage plays and eventually making the move to films. Throughout the years, he was well-known for roles in acclaimed movies such as the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway hit Hair, Prince of the City, Smooth Talk, Mulholland Falls, and 127 Hours. He also appeared in a number of TV shows like White Collar, Chicago Fire, and Blue Bloods. Perhaps his most notable role was Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown on all four seasons of Everwood. The role earned him multiple award nominations.

Tragically, Williams died on Monday after being involved in a fatal accident in Vermont. He was taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center in New York, but later passed away. According to the police reports, the accident took place around 5 p.m. ET, near Dorset, Vermont. Williams was riding his motorcycle when investigators believe the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot. Police say the driver had their turning signal on, but did not see Williams on his motorcycle.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," the Vermont State Police officers stated. Williams was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Additionally, it is reported that the driver of the other vehicle sustained some minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. Authorities did not detain the driver, as there was no suspicion that they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Tuesday, Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, told ET, "Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him." McPherson continued, "He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career. He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors."