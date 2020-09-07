'Blue Bloods' Season 11 Premiere Title Revealed

✖

Blue Bloods Season 11 promises to kick off with some trauma. Siobhan Byrne O'Connor, who serves as an executive producer on the long-running CBS cop drama starring Tom Selleck, revealed the title for the Season 11 premiere on Instagram last week. O'Connor shared the news a few days before CBS TV Studios gave the series the green light to begin filming soon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on Tuesday, O'Connor shared a photo of the title page for her Season 11 premiere script, which includes the title "Triumph Over Trauma." The episode will be directed by David Barrett, who has been an executive producer on the show since 2013 and has directed 48 episodes. O'Connor has been working on the show since it began in 2010 and has written 38 episodes, including the impromptu Season 10 finale, "Family Secrets."

Although "Family Secrets" was not supposed to be the season finale, it sure played like one, even including a jaw-dropping revelation. The episode introduced a young detective named Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman. Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) discovered he had an unknown first cousin, who turned out to be Joe. The family learned that Frank's son Joe, who was murdered by corrupt cops before Season 1 began, had a child with Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville). At the end of the episode, Joe was welcomed to the Reagan family dinner. It is not clear how often Joe will be seen in Season 11, but Deadline reported that Hochman is expected to appear in at least "some part" of the new season.

There could be some other changes to the show beyond adding a new Reagan. In August, CBS hired the law enforcement and public safety advisory group 21CP Solutions to work with writers and producers of their crime and legal dramas, Variety reported. The move followed the ongoing protests and against brutality and racial injustice, which also inspired Hollywood to reexamine how it portrays police. 21CP Solutions' members include police chiefs, lawyers and community leaders who worked on public safety reform.

“Police and legal series have been a mainstay of the Studio’s roster and the Network’s schedule for decades," CBS TV Studios President David Stapf said in a statement. "We have an opportunity to build on that successful foundation going forward, and having the insightful and highly respected advisors from 21CP Solutions at our disposal is a valuable resource to our creative process."

Blue Bloods is expected to resume filming later this month or early October, Deadline reported last week. The show's 10th season only included 19 episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show is filmed in New York and will air in its familiar Friday, 10 p.m. ET timeslot once it returns.