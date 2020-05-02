'Blue Bloods' Fans Thrown for a Loop by Secret Reagan Family Member Revelation
Although Friday night's Blue Bloods episode was not planned as the Season 10 finale, it still included a shocking Reagan family twist. Fans were surprised by the revelation, which has ties to an ongoing story that dates back to the very first season of the show. Even inside the world of Blue Bloods, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan was left stunned.
In "Family Secrets," Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) came rushing into Frank's office with news that he got a match from a DNA network. He discovered he has an unknown first cousin, which means either Erin (Bridget Moynahan) or Jamie (Will Estes) have a secret child, or so Frank and Sean thought. Later, a woman named Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville) came into his office to reveal that Joe, Frank's son who was murdered by corrupt cops before Season 1 began, had a son with her and Joe never knew.
Paula revealed that their son Joe Hill (Will Hochman) followed in his father's footsteps. He is a detective and Paula hoped Frank would transfer him to a safer precinct. Paula said she did not tell 24-year-old Joe about his heritage, so Frank arranged a meeting with Joe. However, during the meeting, Frank did not have the heart to tell Joe about his real connections to the Reagans.
This is killing me!! Frank has to tell Joe that he’s his grandson!! 💙😭 #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/1HVX0jBv49— Joanna (@JoannaRondo9) May 2, 2020
Later, Frank broke the news to the family later that day. Everyone was completely shocked by the news. Erin, Jamie and Danny wondered if this was a scam, but Sean assured them the DNA test had to be accurate. Frank described meeting Joe as "familiar" and talking with his previously-unknown grandson was strange. Sean suggested they invite him to Sunday dinner.
Still wrapping my head around that joe has a kid & joe never knew I’m still WTH #BlueBloods— Halley | STAY HOME (@halley_bsb) May 2, 2020
"Family Secrets" ended up being the season finale because the coronavirus pandemic forced Blue Bloods to end production early. However, the way the episode was written made it feel like a finale. Even Selleck thought so. "It just was one of those things, where we're doing the show and you're going, 'Oh, my God, too bad this isn't the season finale,'" he told Parade before the episode aired. "I'm not kidding. I'm not making this up. I’m not just hyping it. I've seen it and I know it will be one of my favorite Blue Bloods."
Frank sees Joe in his grandson's eyes. What an unexpected gift. #BlueBloods— Sunshine Saver 🌞 (@SunshineSaver) May 2, 2020
Joe's mother told Frank he did not want him to know about his father's family at first. However, this past week, she finally told him about it. Frank invited Paula and Joe to dinner. She was also relieved to know that Frank also wondered if his son would still be alive if he hadn't pushed him to be a police officer. The meeting did not end well though. After Frank said he would not transfer Joe, Paula stormed out and said she would prefer Frank not contact them again.
Thanks to the teacher who assigned Sean to do a family history project! Joe Hill! WOW.
Joe Reagan*** #BlueBloods #BlueBloodsFriday pic.twitter.com/Wh80aZnWpG— Joanna (@jophessia) May 2, 2020
The episode ended with the Reagan family dinner. Sean was delayed because he brought Joe along, despite what Paula said earlier. The episode ended with everyone introducing themselves to Joe.
I hope Joe doesn't end up feeling ganged up on. This is going to be a lot for him, too... He may have Reagan blood, but he wasn't raised as a Reagan... #BlueBloods 💙— Erin Estabrook (@ErinNormal) May 2, 2020
What a great twist to explore... Joe has a son! #BlueBloods https://t.co/GXVLvJuXkb— bridget harlan (@irishlass423) May 2, 2020