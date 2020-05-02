'Blue Bloods' Fans Thrown for a Loop by Secret Reagan Family Member Revelation

Although Friday night's Blue Bloods episode was not planned as the Season 10 finale, it still included a shocking Reagan family twist. Fans were surprised by the revelation, which has ties to an ongoing story that dates back to the very first season of the show. Even inside the world of Blue Bloods, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan was left stunned.

In "Family Secrets," Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) came rushing into Frank's office with news that he got a match from a DNA network. He discovered he has an unknown first cousin, which means either Erin (Bridget Moynahan) or Jamie (Will Estes) have a secret child, or so Frank and Sean thought. Later, a woman named Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville) came into his office to reveal that Joe, Frank's son who was murdered by corrupt cops before Season 1 began, had a son with her and Joe never knew.

Paula revealed that their son Joe Hill (Will Hochman) followed in his father's footsteps. He is a detective and Paula hoped Frank would transfer him to a safer precinct. Paula said she did not tell 24-year-old Joe about his heritage, so Frank arranged a meeting with Joe. However, during the meeting, Frank did not have the heart to tell Joe about his real connections to the Reagans.