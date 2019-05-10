‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Teases Jamie and Eddie’s Wedding With New Photo

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle shared a behind the scenes photo ahead of Friday’s Season 9 finale, teasing the wedding between Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko.

On Friday afternoon, Gayle shared a selife with her hair and make-up team, getting her ready for the big day. “Getting ready for the big day!” Gayle wrote, adding the hashtag “jamkowedding.”

Gayle stars on the series as Nicky, the daughter of A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Commissioner Frank Reagan’s (Tom Selleck) granddaughter. This season has not featured many storylines with Nicky, but she played a prominent role in last week’s “Identity.”

In the episode, she clashed with Frank after he learned she interviewed for a job at the Justice Coalition, an anti-police violence activist group Frank has clashed with in the past. Surprisingly, Frank agreed to let her take the job. However, Frank realized it was a quid pro quo situation. The Justice Coalition leader only wanted Nicky to get the job so her brother could become a police officer without a problem.

“Identity” also confirmed who will not be at the wedding – Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) father Armin (William Sadler), a criminal convicted of a Bernie Madoff-style fraud. At first, Jamie (Will Estes) thought he would be doing Eddie a favor by getting Armin out of prison with the help of Erin and brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg).

Jamie did not tell Eddie about his plan until after he had Erin and Danny’s assurances that they would help get Armin a day-long furlough to attend the wedding. However, Jamie said Eddie had the final decision on whether or not Armin could go.

Eddie surprisingly agreed, and visited Armin in prison. She told him he could go, but when they hugged, she realized something was up. “Thank you, my angel. You always looked out for me,” Armin told Eddie, and she instantly remembered how many times he tried to use her to get out of trouble. Eddie left angry, making it clear that Armin was not welcome to the nuptials.

While Blue Bloods finales in the past have been dramatically heavy episodes, this one promises to put a smile on fans’ faces.

“This is unlike anything we’ve ever done in the history of Blue Bloods. It’s one of the really true, happy season finales,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a preview clip released by Entertainment Tonight this week. “There have been some very emotional ones and trying ones for the family. This one, I think, is one that’s truly going to bring the audience a lot of happiness.”

Blue Bloods will be back for a 10th season in the fall, so fans will see how easily Jamie and Eddie adjust to being a married couple.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS