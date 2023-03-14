'Blue Bloods' Season 13 Finale Date Revealed

CBS announced the schedule for its season finales in May, and Blue Bloods was on the list. The police family drama will end its 13th season on Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET, following the S.W.A.T. Season 6 and Fire Country Season 1 finale episodes. Blue Bloods has not been formally renewed for a 14th season yet, but it is expected to be soon.

Blue Bloods was unsurprisingly not among the wave of shows CBS renewed for the 2023-2024 TV season in February. The series is typically renewed on its own, and much later than other CBS shows. The show did not get a 13th-season renewal until May 2, 2022. Star Tom Selleck usually only signs one-year deals to return and has said in the past that he likes CBS to announce the show's renewal on its own. S.W.A.T. and East New York are also awaiting renewals.

There is no new episode of Blue Bloods on Friday, March 17 because of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament. However, an upcoming episode will give Selleck's longtime fans a reason to celebrate. Larry Manetti, the only other surviving original Magnum, P.I. cast member, will appear in an upcoming episode. Manetti will play a retired police officer who "holds a young man at gunpoint who sold his grandson fentanyl-laced pills."

Donnie Wahlberg broke the news about the Magnum reunion last month when he posted a picture of Manetti visiting the Reagan family Sunday dinner set. "[Magnum Monday]! It's a mini Magnum, P.I. reunion, on the set of [Blue Bloods] this week, with guest star Larry Manetti & Tom Selleck – together again," Wahlberg wrote. "Wishing the late greats Roger E. Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too."

Selleck and Manetti co-starred in Magnum from 1980 to 1988. The series also starred John Hillerman, who died in November 2017, and Robert E. Mosely, who died in August 2022. Manetti and Mosely both made cameos on the Magnum P.I. reboot, which is now airing on NBC.

Blue Bloods debuted in September 2010 and has anchored CBS' Friday night schedule for nearly its entire run. The show focuses on the Reagan family, led by NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck). Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Steve Schirripa also star. The show was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. New episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, and the entire series is streaming on Paramount+.