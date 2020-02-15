‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Spy Donnie Wahlberg’s New Kids on the Block Reference in Lyle Lovett Episode

Donnie Wahlberg had a special Valentine’s Day treat in this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, specifically for longtime New Kids on the Block fans. In “The Fog of War,” Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan referenced a classic NKOTB track, bringing a smile to every fan watching at home. The special episode also featured a guest appearance from country music singer Lyle Lovett.

A few minutes into the episode, Wahlberg sent fans on an Easter egg hunt. “May be an [NKOTB] easter egg (we’ll call it a Valentines Treat) in this episode! Let me know if you catch it!” he tweeted.

Once the episode kicked into high gear, fans easily picked out the reference. Wahlberg’s character said, “call it what you want,” a reference to the boy band’s 1991 single.

In the episode, Danny and Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) teamed up with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lovett) to track down the Lone Star Killer, who took his crime spree up north to New York. At one point, Danny had to convince Gates to let them help, pointing out that he knows New York City a lot better than the Texas veteran.

“I guess that makes me the hunter and you the guides,” Gates told Danny.

“Well, you can call it what you want, cowboy,” Danny replied. “But we work together.”

In the end, the two cops caught their target and learned to respect one another.

“You know, if you lose that funny accent, you’d make a decent Ranger,” Gates told Danny.

“Well… I do look good in a cowboy hat,” Danny said, prompting Gates to give Danny his cowboy hat.

Elsewhere in the episode, Eddie’s partner, Officer James Addison (Justin Cunningham), shot and killed an undercover cop by accident, forcing Frank (Tom Selleck) to deal with the fallout. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) clashed with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) on what to do after a white man was caught on video shooting two black men who might have been committing a crime.

Before becoming an actor, Wahlberg was an original member of New Kids on the Block, and still tours with the group. Although they are not touring this year, they are scheduled to play a special show at Fenway Park on Saturday, Sept. 19.



Blue Bloods is now in its 10th season, and Wahlberg has been starring on the show since day one. In an interview with PopCulture.com, he said he does not see the show ending any time soon.

“I just know that we’re having more fun than we’ve ever had on the show,” he said. “It’s still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it’s been a great run and I don’t see it stopping anytime soon.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

