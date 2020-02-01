'Blue Bloods': Donnie Wahlberg Doesn't See Show Ending 'Anytime Soon' (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg might not have an exact idea on how the show's 10th season will end, but it will definitely not be a series finale. The actor, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the long-running CBS police show, does not see the show ending any time soon. After all, the show is still the top-rated show on Friday nights.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg was asked if there were any big plans for the Season 10 finale, one that could rival Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie's (Vanessa Ray) wedding at the end of Season 10. Wahlberg admitted he does not really know, but is not trying to keep secrets. He just does not ask the writers and producers "too many questions" before filming starts.

"I try to just stay in the moment of each episode and that really helps me, I think, do my best work," Wahlberg explained. "I treat each episode as a little movie that I'm doing and each scene is a little movie within the movie and that's how I approach it. I try not to get information about what's going to happen seven to 10 episodes in advance."

Whalberg said knowing too many things in advance does not help him as an actor. He revealed that bringing in a new love interest for Danny following Linda's (Amy Carlson) death, but he is not focused on that now.

"It just doesn't serve me to be worrying about what's coming down the road," the New Kids on the Block member said. "But I know there's been lots of talk about Danny moving on from Linda and is this the time that someone will come into his life. I know that's been discussed. I don't know what's going to happen with that, so we'll just have to wait and see."

One thing Wahlberg does know is that everyone on the set is having a blast making it.

"I just know that we're having more fun than we've ever had on the show," he said. "It's still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it's been a great run and I don't see it stopping anytime soon."

Hopefully with more Blue Bloods in the works, Wahlberg will get to work with the other actors more often. Danny's stories often only involved Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), and infrequently co-star other Reagan family members.

"We have a great cast with so many great people, it's hard to work with them all," Wahlberg said. "I've barely done any scenes with Will Estes in the last season or two, so it's hard. You look around and three years have passed and you've only done one scene with somebody and it's kind of like, how did that happen? But hopefully we'll keep going."

More seasons also means more opportunities for Wahlberg to direct. He has only directed one episode, 2014's "Manhattan Queens." Unfortunately, his New Kids on the Block regiment can keep him from putting in the extra work it takes to direct.

"A lot of times I have to pass off the directing job to somebody else, but next season I plan on directing early in the season," Wahlberg said. "And I loved it, I had such a good time."

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS