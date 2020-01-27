Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Boston Concert After Grammys Performance

Aerosmith is returning to Boston this fall to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Hours after performing at the 2020 Grammys Sunday night, the group announced plans to perform at Fenway Park in September. The show follows their European tour in the summer.

The #BadBoysOfBoston are coming home! Don’t miss the 50th Anniversary Show Fri, Sept 18th, 2020 at @fenwaypark Boston, MA! with special guest @ExtremeBand For more info visit: https://t.co/rsuutHJzew pic.twitter.com/lZZI6N8x5c — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) January 27, 2020

The "Bad Boys of Boston" will perform with special guest Extreme as their opening act on Friday, Sept. 18. Tickets are already on sale at RedSox.com/Aerosmith.

Aerosmith is set to start a Las Vegas residency on Wednesday at the Park Theater at Park MGM, continuing through June 4.

The "Dream On" group then hits the road in Europe for the summer, heading to Milan, Italy on June 13. The European tour wraps up on July 27 in Germany before they take some time off to prepare for Fenway.

Another group with Boston ties will perform at Fenway the night after Aerosmith. New Kids on the Block is playing on Saturday, Sept. 19 with Bell Biv DeVoe, an R&B group from Boston, as their opening act.

"To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor! We'll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen," New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg, a native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, said in a statement to CBS Boston.

Aerosmith received the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday, and performed during the Grammys on Sunday. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton performed their 1993 hit "Livin' on the Edge" before Run-DMC joined them for "Walk This Way."

The group was at the center of a controversy before the Grammys, as original drummer Joey Kramer sued the group to let him perform with them this weekend. His efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, but he was with them to pick-up the MusiCares honor. John Douglas replaced Kramer on drums.

"This is not about money," Kramer said in a statement about the lawsuit, reports Rolling Stone. "I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares' Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys' Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated."

Aerosmith said there was not enough time to rehearse with Kramer, but welcomed him on stage.

"We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse," the group said in a response to the lawsuit. "We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage."

It is not known if Kramer will be welcomed back for the Fenway show.

Aerosmith released their first album in 1973 and joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images