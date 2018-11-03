‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound off on Eddie and Jamie’s Engagement

Blue Bloods fans have been debating Eddie and Jamie’s engagement since it happened at the end of season eight, with some suggesting they should have remained partners instead of their new dynamic.

At the end of the season eight premiere in May, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) finally gave in to the romantic sparks that have been flying since they began working together. Jamie proposed to Eddie, and she said yes.

Early on this season, Jamie and his father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) clashed over whether or not an engaged couple could serve together. This debate did not last long though, since Jamie decided to accept a promotion as a sergeant at a new precinct. Then, the debate was over whether or not Eddie should transfer to the new precinct.

Jamie wanted Eddie at the precinct, but she rejected the idea at first. This left fans concerned there would rarely be scenes of them together.

Those concerns were quickly extinguished though when Eddie changed her mind. She transferred to Jamie’s precinct, creating a new relationship between the couple at work. They are no longer partners, but now Jamie is Eddie’s boss. That meant Eddie now needed a new partner to walk the beat with. In this week’s episode “Trust,” Maya (Yasha Thompson) was introduced. After a rough start, the two began developing some chemistry.

While the new “Jamko” relationship at work has changed things up a bit for Eddie and Jamie, Eddie has already been welcomed into the Reagan fold. She now has a seat at the dinner table and has already been at the center of memorable dinner scenes.

Fans have used the Blue Bloods Instagram page as a debate hall, specifically a post of a photo from the Oct. 26 episode “Thicker Than Water.”

“Better as partners. Jamie doesn’t seem happy anymore, and I don’t think it’s just the growing pains if becoming [Sergeant] and changing precincts,” one viewer wrote to make her case. “Eddie doesn’t seem to have the same values and convictions Jamie has and seems only grudgingly willing to go along with him. He has his faith to consider, too. It’s too much of a uphill climb and lifelong battle to marry someone who doesn’t share faith, values, and convictions.”

“No complaints. Love them. I watch and hope to see them in every episode. Been watching older ones too. Its all good,” added another fan on the other side.

“I cannot stand them together never did like her and Jamie can come across as wishy washy,” one fan surprisingly said.

“Are you kidding. They make the perfect couple,” another fan argued. “If Jamie was my son I would be proud of both of them and it comes through in every episode.”

“Perfect love story! Great chemistry,” another added.

In the next episode, “By Hook Or By Crook,” the couple’s relationship goes to another level when Eddie finally introduces Jamie to her mother, played by guest star Christine Ebersole.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

