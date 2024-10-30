‘Fire Country’: Bode and Gabriela Discuss Consequences of Their Secret (Exclusive Clip)

Things are getting tense between Bode and Gabriela for Fire Country Season 3, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode. In “Welcome to the Cult,” Bode and Gabriela consider confessing their secret. The two ended up taking the medical alert necklace from a patient after failing to see it while trying to save him and giving him medicine he’s allergic to. Unfortunately, keeping that secret may not be so easy since Jake found the bracelet in Bode’s locker at the end of last week’s episode.

In the sneak peek below, Gabriela is feeling guilty about what they did, not knowing what to do about the necklace. She and Bode weigh their options and what the consequences would be, and even though they saved Gil’s life, they can’t stop thinking about the impact it will have on their careers. Before they have a chance to talk more about it, Jake pulls them aside, clearly angry and clearly looking to talk to them about the whole situation.

How Jake will react to what they did is unknown, but he has never been one to take things lightly. Especially since both Bode and Gabriela failed to mention what had happened during the “Firing Squad” last episode, Jake is likely feeling betrayed about it all. Additionally, how this will affect his spot on the CalFire training program will be interesting to see since it could have some major consequences.

Meanwhile, Bode and Gabriela’s storyline is not all that fans can look forward to in Friday’s episode. Star Diane Farr is going from CalFire’s former Division Chief to director, making her directorial debut. Farr will be the latest Fire Country cast member to step behind the camera, following Max Thieriot and Kevin Alejandro. It wouldn’t be surprising if this isn’t the only episode she directs.

This Friday’s episode of Fire Country will definitely be an intense one and possibly some emotional moments as well, as per usual. Bode and Gabriela just can’t seem to catch a break, both personally and professionally, and fans will want to tune in. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and watch the new episode on Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see how it all goes down. All episodes of Fire Country are streaming now on Paramount+ in the meantime.