‘Elsbeth’ Celebrates Halloween in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is getting into the Halloween spirit this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Airing this Thursday on the spooky holiday, “Devil’s Night” will see former child star turned party girl Mac (Brittany O’Grady) waking up on Halloween “after a wild night on the town with no recollection of her whereabouts and afraid she may have committed murder” — so Elsbeth and the team retrace her steps to find the truth. “Meanwhile, Captain Wagner must address low morale at the precinct.”

In the clip below, Elsbeth is dressed up as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and she’s not the only one in costume for Halloween. Lieutenant Connor also dressed up, as Winston Churchill. Captain Wagner admits he hates Halloween due to all the crazies coming out, and the precinct is filled with criminals in costume. However, things did get pretty serious for him growing up, revealing he and his friends would change costumes twice and “hit the blocks three times.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsbeth is already entertaining and unpredictable, but when you throw Halloween into the mix, it should be even better. Since this episode’s case of the week seems to be a bit different, as instead of the murderer trying to cover up their tracks, the suspect doesn’t even know what she did, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Just from the looks of the sneak peek, Thursday’s episode of Elsbeth will be a fun one.

Meanwhile, the Halloween episode is not the only thing to look forward to in Elsbeth Season 2. The series will be digging deeper into Elsbeth’s past, as both Carrie Preston and showrunner Jonathan Tolins told PopCulture.com. There will also be another amazing lineup of guest stars, with Nathan Lane and Rob Riggle appearing in the first two episodes of the season. Preston’s IRL husband, Michael Emerson, will be recurring later this season, while Jenn Lyon, Vanessa Williams, Laurie Metcalf, and Eric McCormack will also be appearing in upcoming episodes.

If there aren’t any Halloween parties worth going to this Thursday, it would be the perfect time to watch Elsbeth’s Halloween episode, which is sure to be a great way to spend the holiday. There is no telling how the episode will turn out, and it’s going to be an episode you won’t want to miss. Tune in this Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS and streaming the next day on Paramount+.