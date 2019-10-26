‘Blue Bloods’: Major Character Announces Plans to Leave During Reagan Family Dinner

During the Reagan family dinner in this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, Nicky Reagan confirmed she will be leaving New York for San Francisco. Earlier this season, Erin’s daughter said she was going across the country to interview for a job outside the police world. She was offered the gig, and will be moving out.

In “The Price You Pay,” Nicky (Sami Gayle) said she was leaving the day after tomorrow. The other members of the family interrogated Nicky on her living situation. She said the startup she will work for is putting her up in one of the economically-challenged neighborhoods they are helping out. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) joked that her daughter should be living near public transportation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eddie (Vanessa Ray) asked Nicky if she had any friends there. A couple of friends from college are there, but “it will be an adjustment,” Nicky said.

The rest of the Reagans listed all the great things New York has that San Francisco doesn’t.

“Nicky, I think what everyone’s trying to say is congrats on landing a new job,” Frank (Tom Selleck) said. “It’s no small feat these days.”

When asked what will happen if she does not like the new job, Erin joked that Nicky would live with her for the rest of time.

“You’d hate that more than I would,” Nicky joked.

“True,” Erin said.

Pops (Len Cariou) said he and Frank get along fine living together, to which Frank said, “Kind of.”

“I didn’t miss New York because I never left,” Pops said, “which is the secret to my long and happy life.”

This inspired the other family members to share how they remembered New York whenever they left. Frank asked Nicky how she planned to remember the city.

“Is organizing a Sunday pot-luck too on the nose?”

“I sense the making of a new tradition,” Frank said.

Back in “Behind the Smile” earlier this month, Nicky told the family she was going to San Francisco for her job interview. Her role would involve picking candidates for socially responsible investments in economically challenged parts of the city. She would work with a tech billionaire, developing green initiatives and minority startups.

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) told her to never forget the family dinners. Frank then gave her a fork.

“When you come to a fork in the road, and you’re stuck, you take that out and you think hard about what the advice would be. Where the sympathies would lie if you were talking it out with us at this table,” Frank said. “How’s that for corny?”

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS