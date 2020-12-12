'Blue Bloods': Fans Shaken After Erin's Setback and Major Family Revelation Leaks

This week's episode of Blue Bloods featured two major revelations, and both of them sent shockwaves online. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) was pushing for a major promotion, while Joe Hill (Will Hochman) was dealing with the costs of unwanted attention for his bravery. The episode, titled "In The Name of the Father," could leave a major impact behind for the rest of Season 11. Do not proceed if you haven't watched the episode yet!

The episode kicked off in a surprising way, as we saw Erin's boss (Aasif Mandvi) get arrested. This meant that the Manhattan District Attorney's office was now open. Erin spent the rest of the episode hoping she would get the job. Unfortunately, Anthony (Steve Schirripa) later found Erin in his office, questioning herself. She had bad news. The governor called to tell her Kimberly Crawford will be the next D.A.

Erin put the professional setback aside to go to family dinner, where another new guest was sitting at the table. Joe's mother, Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville) was invited to sit with the family after Frank (Tom Selleck) previously agreed that Joe's true parentage will remain a secret. Joe's family came under scrutiny after his bravery in action led to him receiving accolades and media attention.