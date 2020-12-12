'Blue Bloods': Fans Shaken After Erin's Setback and Major Family Revelation Leaks
This week's episode of Blue Bloods featured two major revelations, and both of them sent shockwaves online. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) was pushing for a major promotion, while Joe Hill (Will Hochman) was dealing with the costs of unwanted attention for his bravery. The episode, titled "In The Name of the Father," could leave a major impact behind for the rest of Season 11. Do not proceed if you haven't watched the episode yet!
The episode kicked off in a surprising way, as we saw Erin's boss (Aasif Mandvi) get arrested. This meant that the Manhattan District Attorney's office was now open. Erin spent the rest of the episode hoping she would get the job. Unfortunately, Anthony (Steve Schirripa) later found Erin in his office, questioning herself. She had bad news. The governor called to tell her Kimberly Crawford will be the next D.A.
Erin put the professional setback aside to go to family dinner, where another new guest was sitting at the table. Joe's mother, Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville) was invited to sit with the family after Frank (Tom Selleck) previously agreed that Joe's true parentage will remain a secret. Joe's family came under scrutiny after his bravery in action led to him receiving accolades and media attention.
Nooo. That's messed up Erin would have been a great DA #BlueBloods— Stephon JS (@StephonJS87) December 12, 2020
Paula was still trying to understand the whole Sunday dinner tradition, a phone call interrupted the discussion. Frank had to take the call, and returned with the bad news. A journalist found Joe's birth certificate in Suffolk County, which revealed Joe's father was the late Joe Reagan. "The secret is out," Pops (Len Cariou) said as everyone looked at each other, stunned. The fall-out from the revelation will play out in the next episode on Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.prevnext
I’m sad for Erin but she just got this new promotion and I had a feeling that she wouldn’t get the next promotion #BlueBloods— Ariel / #SaveTheSociety (@bachnationunite) December 12, 2020
#bluebloods that awkward moment when both sides of the family are together for the first time and then you find out everyone will soon know your grandpa is your boss surprise 💙 pic.twitter.com/RJwrrL6Q3w— Catherine S. (@browncoat25) December 12, 2020
Hmm...judging by Joe's facial expression right here...will anyone be surprised, if it's revealed that he, himself, arranged for the truth to be leaked?#BlueBloods https://t.co/vznRkbV13H— Danielle Musella (@naturenohurry91) December 12, 2020
The mood quickly shifted at the dinner table. Also the promo for next week dang they are doing an investigation on Jamie why 😭— Ariel / #SaveTheSociety (@bachnationunite) December 12, 2020
I feel so bad for Joe. No more private life, but had a feeling this was going to happen. #BlueBloods— Courtney (@ccyankeechick82) December 12, 2020