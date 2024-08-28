'Blue Bloods' Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Rare Candid Photo With Donnie Wahlberg

Ahead of the final episodes of Blue Bloods, Bridget Moynahan is feeling all the feels for her on-screen brother. The actress took to Instagram to share a rare photo with Donnie Wahlberg for his 55th birthday, noting in the caption that it was of him convincing her she "needed another Leo in my life. He wasn't wrong. Can't imagine my life without my brother from another mother." The candid photo shows the two genuinely enjoying each other's company, and it's as sweet as ever.

The on-screen brother-sister duo are not just family for Blue Bloods, as it's clear they are as close as ever when the cameras aren't rolling. Wahlberg even took to the comments to share the same sentiments, saying that he is thankful for her "every single day! Ps – Everyone needs more Leo's in their life!" Considering they have spent the last 14 years acting like brother and sister, it's not surprising to see that their relationship is basically like a family.

Filming has completed on Blue Bloods, but it's nice to see that the cast is still very much keeping in touch. Knowing how close they all are after all these years definitely makes the cancellation a little harder. The Reagans are as close as a family can get, and having that translate from on-screen to off is huge. Luckily, it seems like the cast, especially Wahlberg and Moynahan, will be keeping up the sweet social media posts for birthdays and other special occasions, as well as just random moments. Plus, there are sure to be some behind-the-scenes content posted during these final episodes.

While the final season of Blue Bloods is set in stone, there have been rumors floating around that CBS is planning spinoffs or movies or even another season. Nothing has been confirmed, but it wouldn't be surprising if the cast, such as Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, jump at the chance to work together again. It's hard to predict how the Reagan family will wrap up their stories come December, but there are sure to be more sweet moments between the actors and their characters and there is much to look forward to.

Don't miss the premiere of Season 14, Part 2 on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see the beginning of the end of Blue Bloods. It will be hard to say goodbye to the Reagans, but knowing that the cast is as close as ever will make things just a little easier.