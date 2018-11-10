‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Learns the Truth Behind His Wife Linda Reagan’s Death

In this week’s shocking episode of Blue Bloods, Luis Delgado, the man who torched Danny Reagan’s house, revealed that Linda Reagan did not die in a helicopter accident. Her death was ordered a Mexican drug cartel Danny was investigating.

At the end of “By Hook Or By Crook,” Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) double-crossed Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and the DEA by escaping during the chaos of a botched drug deal. Danny and the DEA went to Delgado’s apartment, where his ankle monitor said he was.

They heard Delgado’s voice, but he was really talking to them through a camera. While teasing Danny, he said Linda (Amy Carlson) was actually murdered.

“You know, I’m glad you came. There’s something I want to tell you,” Delgado told Danny. “You know your wife’s helicopter accident? It really wasn’t an accident.”

The murder was arranged by one of the Mexican drug cartels, which discovered that Danny was investigating them.

As Danny, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and the other officers walked through Delgado’s apartment, they realized he was not physically there. Delgado was speaking to them from a different location, and his dog was carrying his ankle monitor.

“Real tough guy huh? Couldn’t come face me,” Danny told Delgado.

“Oh, I am facing you, detective. And you know what I see? A loser,” Delgado said before turning off his camera. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go fix myself a drink.”

During the season nine premiere, Danny first met Delgado, who the DEA believed torched his house at the end of season seven. During the episode, Delgado surprisingly brought up Linda’s death.

“First your house burns up and then a chopper goes down — that’s some pretty bad mojo you carry around,” Delgado told him.

This led to speculation that Linda might have been murdered. After all, how else would Delgado know how Danny’s wife died?

Linda died off-screen before the start of season 8. During the season, Blue Bloods did not investigate her death and instead focused on Danny getting used to life as a single parent.

In reality, Linda was killed off because actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract after seven years on the show. Her decision was kept under wraps until after the season eight premiere aired, so her character’s death came as an even bigger shock.

Carlson recently signed on to star in NBC’s upcoming mid-season drama The Village, which centers on the lives of a Brooklyn apartment’s residents.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: CBS