‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Amy Carlson Weighs in on Major Linda Reagan Reveal

Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson is weighing in on the big reveal surrounding her onscreen counterpart Linda Reagan’s death.

Carlson, who left the series back in Season 7, was among the crowd of fans tuning in to Friday night’s newest episode, “By Hook Or By Crook,” during which her onscreen husband learned that Linda’s death was not an accident, but rather caused by an outside party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Get the [Kleenex]… One man killed another’s wife, now that man helps his wife’s killer find who killed the killer’s wife, whose wife will be next?” she wrote. “Or is the first wife really killed? New things to ponder… On an all new Blue Bloods….”

Get the @Kleenex… One man killed another’s wife, now that man helps his wife’s killer find who killed the killer’s wife, whose wife will be next? Or is the first wife really killed? New things to ponder… On an all new Blue Bloods…. 🤔 https://t.co/gzOVtlVBBJ — amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) April 12, 2019

During Friday night’s episode of the popular CBS police procedural drama, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) finally learned the truth of his wife Linda’s death when he is tasked with keep an eye on mob hitman Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who informed him that the helicopter crash in Season 7 that killed his wife was not an accident.

“You know, I’m glad you came. There’s something I want to tell you,” Delgado told Danny through the camera. “You know your wife’s helicopter accident? It really wasn’t an accident.”

According to Delgado, Linda’s murder was arranged by the Mexican drug cartel Danny had been investigating.

The Season 7 helicopter crash had left Linda’s fate up in the air, though it was revealed in the Season 8 premiere that she had died, something that Carlson formally announced on Instagram shortly after.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years of Blue Bloods – Linda Reagan,” she wrote. “I have been touched by your compassion and enthusiasm. I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom. I’m proud of my contribution to building this series. I’m so grateful to CBS and the Blue Bloods cast and crew. Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show. Peace, blessings and many ‘love you mores’ to all of you.”

Up until her character’s death, Carlson had been a member of the cast since the start of the show portraying Linda Reagan, the wife of NYPD cop Danny.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The series was recently renewed for a 10th season, which will mark its 200th episode upon its premiere sometime this fall.