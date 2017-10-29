‘Blindspot’s’ New Night Ratings Are Way Down

NBC’s Blindspot changed nights for season 3, and the results are not looking good.

Deadline reports that the show drew 4.1 million viewers (live and same day), with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 age demo.

For comparison, the season 2 premiere pulled in 7.1 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating.

This drop comes after the Jaimie Alexander-starring show switched from its 8 p.m Wednesday slot to an 8 p.m. Friday slot.

To make matters worse, NBC set the season premiere up against some tough odds. There was a World Series game up against it, as well as Michael Jackson’s Halloween, a new CBS special scored by Jackson’s music.

It better news, Blindspot did only slip slightly from its season 2 finale numbers. That episode was watched by 4.3 million viewers with a 0.9 demo rating.

However, if this overall trend continues, the crime drama could be in some trouble when renewal season comes around.

Photo Credit: NBC & Warner Bros. / Simone Falso