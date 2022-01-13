‘Black-ish’: Tracee Ellis Ross Was in Tears While Filming Final Episode

Black-ish is in its final season. For eight years, the Johnson family has brought laughs to viewers on a weekly basis in the feel-good family comedy. Fans are sad to see their favorite family leave their screens, but not more than the stars of the show. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as Rainbow Johnson, the matriarch of the family alongside Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishbourne, Jenifer Lewis, and others. For Ross, filming this season has been emotional, but the final episode proved to be the biggest tear-jerker for her.

“I walked into the final week with the prayer to have an open heart so I could really be present for all of the feelings that were moving through,” she told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview about her intentions going into filming the finale episode. “To the point that, at any given moment, tears would start to shed. Anthony [Anderson] towards the end was like, “Seriously? Are you crying again?” Yeah, I’m crying, dude, I’m crying, get over it Mr. Crankypants who’s pretending you’re not having feelings but you are.“

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite it being the final season, the show is going out with a bang. There are some big guest stars who will appear on the show. The season premiere featured former First Lady of the U.S., Michelle Obama, for dinner with the Johnsons. Also making appearances this season are Simone Biles, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew “KingBach” Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Reid Scott, and Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn. The show airs on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The show has been one of Ross’ most proud projects. “To be able to walk into the end of this show, I’m left with so much joy and pride,” the actress wrote in a personal essay for Entertainment Weekly regarding the end of the show. “I really loved dancing with my onscreen husband, Anthony Anderson. And it was the honor of my life to witness and be a part of these beautiful children growing up before our eyes — these talented individuals who became wonderful young adults while we were on the show.”