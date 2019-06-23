‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: Actor James Tupper Wants Another Season

Actor James Tupper is already campaigning for a a third season of Big Little Lies, with five episodes still left in the second.

Tupper plays Nathan Carlson on Big Little Lies, and has been on the show since the beginning. In an interview with Collider, he said in no uncertain terms that he hopes to continue doing so, even as opportunities for other work present themselves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tupper said that he was fielding an offer from Hulu to appear in the live action adaptation of the Hardy Boys novels, an another from ABC to appear on A Million Little Things. With both of those jobs on his plate, however, he still had high hopes for for Big Little Lies.

“So, I’m thinking about that, for next season. And then, hopefully, there will be a third season of Big Little Lies. The show is so hot right now, it would be fun,” he said.

Tupper joked along with the interviewer that a hypothetical Big Little Lies Season 3 would need to include some major new A-list cast members to top this season. Oscar-winner Meryl Streep joined the already formidable cast for Season 2, and for next year, Tupper thought they would need to pull in more big names.

“I don’t know. Charlize Theron?” he joked. “Who are we gonna get? We’d have to get someone big. Oh, my God, you can’t add another woman to this cast.”

Tupper added that he loves working wit the largely-female cast, and the reputation that the show has for it.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Are you intimidated, working with strong women?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m thrilled. I’m a strong dude. I’m thrilled to work with someone who knows what the heck they’re doing, and brings a lot of cool, fun stuff to play with,’” he said. “And they’re all fantastic. Everybody is very special.”

Tupper plays Nathan Carlson, the ex-husband of Madeline Martha MacKenzie (Reese Witherspoon). In the original novel, Nathan and Madeline had a very strained relationship, although they made some progress in Season 2. Tupper said that he believes things are getting better for the former couple.

“I think they’re getting better,” he said. “There might be an affair in there somewhere, in the future. Reese is just so fun, and so fun to watch.”



Big Little Lies airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.