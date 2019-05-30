‘Big Bang Theory’: What the Cast Has Been Doing Since the Show Ended

It’s been over a week since The Big Bang Theory ended its record-breaking run on CBS, and we are still having trouble believing it’s really done.

The CBS comedy series wrapped up its 276-episode run Thursday, May 16, with fans having to say goodbye to Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and the rest of the gang for the last time.

With the end of the show, the talented core cast are free to pursue other opportunities, as well as exciting things in their personal lives.

From Jim Parsons to Kunal Nayyar, take a look at what The Big Bang Theory cast is up too after the end of the show.

Johnny Galecki

After saying goodbye to Leonard Hostadter, Galecki will continue to step into his iconic role of David Healy on the Roseanne spinoff series, The Conners, this fall.

Despite him saying he needed time before settling into a series regular role, he told TVLine he would “visit as much as possible” in the upcoming 19-episode Season 2.

Galecki is also preparing to welcome his first child, a baby boy with girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” he wrote on social media after announcing the exciting news. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Jim Parsons

Though Parsons was the one who ultimately decided to pull the plug on continuing the show, he won’t be leaving all of Sheldon Cooper behind. The actor is still attached as both executive producer and narrator of Young Sheldon for Season 3.

Aside from a role on Netflix’s Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he signed on to reprise his role in the movie version of Ryan Murphy’s Broadway production of The Boys in the Band, due to arrive on Netflix in 2020.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is focusing on animation for her next big project. The actress will voice and executive produce DC Universe’s new Harley Quinn series.

The actress also got the rights to The Flight Attendant, a miniseries based on the book of the same name, which she was set to star in. No release date has been announced for the project yet.

“This is the first time I have a project that I’m kind of nurturing from the beginning, so it’s been a really interesting experience,” she told PopSugar in March. “It’s got a lot of aspects. It’s very sexy. It’s a really well-written book, which is why I wanted to option it. I’m ready to bring the character to life.”

Cuoco is also the host of Shell’s new YouTube show The Great Travel Hack.

Mayim Bialik

One of the most vocal cast members about her sadness to leave Amy Farrah Fowler behind, Bialik has at least one exciting project in the works.

The actress will lend her voice in The Inspector Chronicles, a parody film of Doctor Who. She will reprise her role originated in a short film, as the Inspector’s time machine, known as B.O.O.T.H.

Simon Helberg

The actor does not have any projects announced at the time, but his film roles in the past signal a promising career ahead.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role on Florence Foster Jenkins. There is also a chance Helberg might not look to far, as creator Chuck Lorre admitted ahead of the series finale that he may have some ideas for a Big Bang spinoff in the future.

Kunal Nayyar

Nayyar may not have ended up with Sarah Michelle Gellar, but he has plenty of projects coming up in the future.

The actor has film Think Like a Dog in post-production and will be in the upcoming Trolls World Tour. He also opened up about looking forward to spending quality time with his family after wrapping the show.

“I’m going to go to India, spend more time with my parents,” he told Parade in April. “I left my country when I was 18, so it’s important for me to go home and spend time with mom and dad, so that’s the main focus right now.

Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch has a a bright future in film after bidding adieu to Bernadette. Her latest film, Ode to Joy, made its film festival debut in April.

The actress will also star alongside Meryl Streep on Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, set to be released later this year. She also plays Shira, wife of Keith (Paul Scheer) on Showtime’s recent Wall Street comedy Black Sunday.

With the show already renewed for Season 2, she might be able to become a series regular now that Big Bang has wrapped up.