‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco Reunite

Sheldon and Penny have finally reunited. Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco got together on Friday in New York City. Via TVLine, Cuoco shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of her and her former co-star, writing that she “surprised him.” Parsons is currently starring in the Broadway production of Our Town and she encouraged her followers to go see him in it. “It is beyond!” she wrote.

Their reunion marks the first time fans have seen them together since Big Bang’s series finale in May 2019, and it is certainly nice to see them together again and to see that they are still close after all this time. Additionally, Cuoco made an uncredited voice cameo on an episode of prequel series Young Sheldon in late 2019.

Parsons and Cuoco are just the latest Big Bang Theory stars to reunite. It was previously revealed that Mayim Bialik will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of Melissa Rauch’s Night Court reboot on NBC. Kunal Nayyar also guest starred on the sitcom earlier this year. Meanwhile, Parsons and Bialik reunited for the series finale of Young Sheldon, which premiered last May. The two reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, even referencing Cuoco’s Penny when Sheldon told Amy they should have never let Penny babysit after finding out their daughter was interested in acting classes.

It’s very likely that this isn’t Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco’s first time reuniting since The Big Bang Theory ended, but this is the first time that they’ve been seen together, and it’s for Parsons’ Broadway show, making it all the more special. And this probably won’t be the last reunion they have.

Meanwhile, even though The Big Bang Theory is done, the show is still staying strong thanks to its growing franchise. Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage recently received a full-season order for its first season, and Max is developing another spinoff that could star three familiar faces from TBBT. It’s unknown if anyone else from the series could make an appearance, but as long as the cast continues to have reunions, whether big or small, on camera or off, that would be enough. All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are streaming on Max.