The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik said she has never watched an episode of the long-running series, which earned her four Emmy nominations thanks to her performance as Amy Farrah Fowler. Bialik, who shot to fame in the early 1990s as the star of Blossom, has already moved on from the show. She and her on-screen husband Jim Parsons are now working on a pilot for Fox called Call Me Kat.

"I've never seen most of the episodes," Bialik told Metro. "I don’t watch myself on television. I’ve never sat and watched an episode of our show, ever." Bialik said she has only watched "snippets" of the show when she and the cast would make appearances on stage for audiences, but she never watches herself. In fact, she only saw "pieces" of the Big Bang Theory finale, which aired in May 2019.

Although it has been a year since the show ended, Bialik was still open to talking about the show, which will remain a major part of her life. "I think it’s a really beautiful example of what unconditional love really looks like," she said of Amy's relationship with Parsons' Sheldon Cooper. "There was a lot of give and take, it wasn't just her tolerating him, he also had to make a lot of adjustments and changes," she continued. "I think the fans also had some confusion about that – why does Sheldon want a girlfriend in the first place? It took us nine years to figure that out and I think our writers did a beautiful job with finding that balance."

The Big Bang Theory came to an end after Parsons decided he would leave the show if it was renewed for two more seasons. Co-creator Chuck Lorre, CBS and series producer Warner Bros. Television agreed the show could not continue without him. "What felt the strangest wasn’t when we finished filming in the spring, it was in the fall when we would have been going back to work," Bialik said, later adding that filming the finale was "very emotional" for the cast.

"It’s very surreal to be a part of a job for 10 years, which in any climate I think is really an accomplishment, but we were together not only as cast members but as a presence on the television," Bialik told Metro. "It’s kind of like a double identity which makes it even more complicated and beautiful."

Before the coronavirus put all production in Hollywood on pause, Bialik started work on Call Me Kat, a Fox sitcom pilot executive produced by Parsons. In the show, Bialik stars as Kat, who decides she has had enough arguing with her mother and moves to Louisville to open a cat cafe. The series was inspired by Miranda Hart's BBC show Miranda. The series will likely not air until early next year.