Mayim Bialik Shares ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-The-Scenes Selfies

Mayim Bialik had shared some new photos from The Big Bang Theory‘s set as she prepares for her return as Amy Farrah Fowler.

me and #simonhelberg and @kevsussman . season 11 here we come! A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

In the first photo, Bialik takes a selfie with her Big Bang co-stars Simon Helberg (Howard) and Kevin Sussman (Stuart). The three actors each gaze into the camera as they hangout behind-the-scenes and prep for the season 11 premiere episode.

She captioned the photo,”Me and Simon and Kevin. Season 11 here we come!”

Fans of the CBS sitcom are eating up the selfie, as it’s received more than 135,000 likes.

Bialik also shared another look at life behind-the-scenes this week, although on a much more somber note.

While the white supremacist protest clashes were dominating the headlines, she (as well as co-star Jim Parsons) spoke out to provide fans a small distraction from the hectic world outside.

In the post, she revealed they had just wrapped up the filming for season 11’s first episode, and she wanted to share more set stories with them. One brief look was of an ice sculpture on set, which featured the Big Bang logo and the phrase “Season 11” etched into it.

“Although the news is very disturbing and it is on my mind all of time, we filmed the first episode of The Big Bang Theory last night, and I did want to share with you some behind the scenes pictures and tidbits,” she captioned the selfie. “I hope it gives you a break from the news and makes you smile.”

See the ice sculpture photo below.

Although the news is very disturbing and it is on my mind all of time, we filmed the 1st episode of @BigBangTheory_cbs last night and I did want to share with you some behind the scenes pictures and tidbits. I hope it gives you a break from the news and makes you smile. (Link in bio) A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

