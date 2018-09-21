‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Reveals One Thing Keeping Him From ‘The Conners’ Appearance

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki has revealed that he is hoping to make an appearance on The Conners, but there’s just one thing keeping him from it right now.

While speaking with James Corden on the The Late Late Show, Galecki said that scheduling conflicts are currently preventing it from happening.

“I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed,” he explained, as reported by Us Weekly.

He seemed hopeful that it would be possible to get things worked, adding that he is “wanting to very, very much,” make an appearance on the upcoming spinoff.

As fans are aware, Galecki played David Healy in the original run of Roseanne from 1992 to 1997. He was able to break away from his hit series The Big Bang Theory in order to shoot one episode of the Roseanne revival earlier in 2018, but the series was infamously canceled in May after a series star Roseanne Barr compared former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett to “Planet of the Apes” in what has been cited as a racially-motivated comment.

Following the show’s cancellation, Roseanne producers and the network worked out a deal to bring the remaining cast members back for The Conners, a spinoff that will see the family reeling in the wake of their matriarchs death.

During his brief time on the Roseanne revival, Galecki boasted on social media about returning to the role of David after “21 years.”

“Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life,” he adding in the post shared to Instagram. “Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much [love].”

Regarding The Big Bang Theory, Galecki spoke with Us Weekly in March and told the outlet that facing an unknown future following the show’s upcoming final season is tough.

“When we finished on Roseanne, I was very rudderless afterwards. Granted, I was much younger then, too. I don’t know, ‘dread’ is a strong word, but there’s definitely a lot of reluctance. [The Big Bang Theory cast and crew] spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure,” Galecki confessed.

The Conners will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 16.