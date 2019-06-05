‘Big Bang Theory’ Finale Scores Major Ratings Boost in Live+7 Totals

A beloved sitcom went out with a bang last month, as the series finale of The Big Bang Theory saw massive ratings.

The Big Bang Theory ended a massive 12 season run in May, bringing one of TV’s last smash-hit multi-camera sitcoms to a close. It did not fizzle out, however, as the newly released Live+7 Day ratings reveal the episode’s huge success. According to a report by Variety, an estimated 24.75 million viewers watched The Big Bang Theory finale, exceeding the network’s wildest hopes and expectations.

The Live+7 Day ratings build on an already stellar turnout for the finale. The live broadcast itself reportedly saw a 3.1 Nielsen rating in the key demographic of adults ages 18 to 49. Taking into account DVR, on-demand and some streaming viewers, that number grew by 56% for an even 5.0 rating. In terms of total viewers, that is a 34% increase.

This is a huge achievement for The Big Bang Theory, which was already having a stellar year for its final season. Knowing that the end was near, fans turned out in full force, bringing the show up to an average 3.8 Live+7 Day rating for the season.

This is the highest viewership The Big Bang Theory has drawn since September of 2015, when the series was in its eighth and ninth season. Ending on a high note like this speaks volumes for the series’ popularity as a whole. This is the first TV show to end as the industry’s top series since Seinfeld, which aired its final season in 1998.

The Big Bang Theory is still benefiting its spinoff series, Young Sheldon as well. On the night of the finale, Young Sheldon followed The Big Bang Theory and scored a strong 3.1 Live+7 Day rating. This was up quite a bit from the live viewership as well, proving that network audiences are taking advantage of on-demand, DVR and streaming technology.

While it is sad to see the iconic sitcom go, it leaves room for CBS to take chances on new and exciting shows. The network is doing just that, with a slate of exciting freshman experiments planned for the fall.

These include All Rise, The Unicorn, Carol’s Second Act, Evil and Bob ♥ Abishola. All five new shows bring something fresh to the network, in an industry that continues to favor bold new ideas. CBS is also introducing some if its streaming exclusive content to network audiences, including The Good Fight, which will begin airing this summer.

The Big Bang Theory Season 12 is now streaming in its entirety on CBS All Access.