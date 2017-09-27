Bob Newhart and Wil Wheaton Returning to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ This Season

Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory will see the return of Bob Newhart, who will reprise his role as “Professor Proton” Arthur Jeffries.

Deadline reports that Newhart will return in a yet-to-be-filmed episode alongside Wil Wheaton, who will once again play the fictional version of himself.

There are no details yet on what the unnamed episode will focus on.

Newhart appeared as Arthur in four episodes of the CBS sitcom in previous seasons.

When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) were kids, they watched the Professor Proton show, and as adults they discovered he performs at children’s birthday parties. He returns in later episodes to give Sheldon advice in several Star Wars-inspired scenes.

The beloved Bob Newhart Show star last appeared in the season 9 episode “The Opening Night Excitation.”

Wheaton has appeared in character 13 times over the course of the series, but hasn’t appeared since season 9’s “The Celebration Experimentation.”

The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor already to took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“It’s good to be home,” he captioned a selfie in front of his Big Bang dressing room.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

