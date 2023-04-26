Bob Newhart's Wife Has Died

Ginnie Newhart, the wife of famed comedian and actor Bob Newhart who also came up with the ending of his Newhart series, has died. Newhart passed away at the couple's home in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 23 after a long illness, publicist Jerry Digney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 82.



In a statement to PEOPLE, Digney said, "Ginnie Newhart, 82, beloved wife of 60 years to comedy legend Bob Newhart, passed away Sunday April 23rd, after a long illness." Bob also confirmed his wife's passing in a statement from the Newhart family shared to Twitter Monday reading, "We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart – Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock and we miss her terribly." The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January.

Sixty years ago today, after being set up on a blind date by Buddy Hackett, Bob Newhart married Virginia Quinn on January 12, 1963. In honor of this amazing milestone, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos. pic.twitter.com/geomPt4s7K — Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) January 13, 2023

Born in New York on Dec. 9, 1940 as one of three daughters to prolific character actor Bill Quinn and his wife Mary Catherine Roden, Newhart first met her husband during a blind date arranged by comedian Buddy Hackett. Recalling that moment when speaking to PEOPLE back in 2019, Bob said, ""Buddy said, 'I've got a girl for you. She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her and you'll date and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.' Which we did." During their first date, Newhart and Bob played pool at Buddy and his wife's home, Newhart recalling in 2013, "It was just silly. I was 20, 21, 21, and I think Bob was 32. And every time somebody would sink a ball in the pocket or whatever you're supposed to do, [we'd] run around the table with our cue stick singing 'Bridge on the River Kwai.'" The couple went on to marry the following year on Jan. 12, 1963.



Bob starred for six seasons as clinical psychologist Bob Hartley on CBS' The Bob Newhart Show opposite Suzanne Pleshette as his wife. He went on to star as Vermont innkeeper Dick Loudon on CBS' Newhart for another eight seasons. Newhart is credited with coming up with the ending Newhart, which sees Dick wakes up as Bob Hartley who suggests the second CBS series was a dream.



Following Newhart's death, Newhart star Julie Duffy paid tribute to her on Twitter, writing, "Funny, candid, huge heart. Gave me the best advice in everything from decorating to childbirth and children and yes, husbands. I loved her. RIP Ginnie Newhart." Newhart is survived by her husband, their children – Rob, Tim, Jennifer, and Courtney – and 10 grandchildren.