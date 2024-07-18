Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dies: 'Big Bang Theory' Alum Was 94

Bob Newhart, who starred in 'The Bob Newhart Show' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

Comedy legend Bob Newhart has died. He was 94. The Hollywood icon starred in near-countless major film and TV projects over the past six decades — including The Big Bang Theory and Elf— after leaving behind his life as an accountant.

In an announcement shared on Newhart's longtime publicist Jerry Digney shared that the award-winning actor and comedian died at home in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses. Notably, Newhart's wife Ginny died in 2023. He is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney, and Jennifer, as well as 10 grandchildren.

(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Bob Newhart was born in Oak Park, Illinois on Sept. 5, 1929, and grew up in the Chicago area. After high school, he attend college at Loyola University Chicago seeking a degree in business management. Following graduation, Newhart was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for roughly two years before being discharged.

He later went into accounting, but ultimately decided it wasn't for him. Newhart worked as a copywriter in Hollywood for a short time, which led to radio station work and, eventually, he was bit by the showbusiness bug. In 1960, he released his first comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

Newhart made a few appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show before landing his own variety show, The Bob Newhart Show in 1961. Years later, he borrowed the name for his iconic '70s sitcom, which ran for more than 140 episodes from 1972 until 1978.

In 1982, the comedian debuted a second eponymous sitcom, Newhart. The show aired until 1990, lasting 184 episodes. He also appeared in the show Bob, during the 1992-'93 TV seasons, and alongside Judd Hirsch in George and Leo from 1997 to 1998.

(Photo: 11TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Aired 05/06/1959 -- Pictured: Actor Bob Newhart - NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

While he never starred as a main cast member in any television shows over the past 25 years, Newhart did make a big splash on The Big Bang Theory playing Arthur Jeffries / Professor Proton, the star of a fictional in-universe science show that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) watched as children.

In addition to his prestigious TV career, Newhart also appeared in a handful of beloved films, including Catch-22, In & Out, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Horrible Bosses, and aforementioned Elf — as Papa Elf — quite possibly his most well-known film role. He also lent his voice to Bernard the Mouse in the 1977 Disney film The Rescuers and its 1990 sequel The Rescuers Down Under.

Newhart's final acting credit is from reprising his role as Arthur Jeffries / Professor Proton in a few episodes of Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory.