'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Reveals One of Bob Newhart's Final Messages to Him

Johnny Galecki is one of many in the TV world paying his respects to comedy icon Bob Newhart. Galecki worked with Newhart several times on The Big Bang Theory and kept up an email correspondence with him. On Instagram after Newhart's passing on Thursday, Galecki recalled something the Elf actor had relayed to him in one of their final exchanges.

"In one of his last emails to me, Bob requested that I stop telling people he's a 'nice guy,'" Galecki recalled. "Though I hate to disobey a hero, I must share that Bob was a wonderful man and I cherished my time with him. Safe passage, my friend."

(Photo: Bob Newhart and Johnny Galecki attend the series finale party for CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 01, 2019, in Pasadena, California. - Presley Ann/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Under the image gallery, Walton Goggins commented, "Those stories… are some of my favorite. A chest of drawers full of them."

John Ross Bowie, who played Barry Kripke on Big Bang Theory, wrote, "One of the nicest things you ever did was get me a drive-on pass so I could show up for an episode that I wasn't even in, just to meet him. A very fond memory."

Newhart died on Thursday after a series of short illnesses, according to his publicist. Newhart's family later confirmed his death in a statement, writing, "Our father passed away this morning surrounded by all our family. We feel blessed that he is reunited with our mom and all of his friends waiting for him. Thank you for all of your well wishes. He was deeply loved by all, but especially by his children and grandchildren."