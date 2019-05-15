‘Big Bang Theory’: 7 Secrets to Know About the Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory‘s long-dreaded but highly-anticipated series finale is only a few days away, and the gang still has some surprises left for fans.

The long-running CBS comedy series will air its final hour-long episode Thursday, wrapping up a cultural phenomenon and ratings juggernaut that has entertained viewers for more than a decade.

As we prepare to say goodbye to Leonard, Sheldon, Penny and the rest of the gang, take a look at some of the teasing secrets Entertainment Tonight first revealed about the Big Bang Theory series finale.

The End is Here

Despite rumblings of CBS’ desire to keep TV’s No. 1 comedy on the air, the network shocked fans when the announcement came that the show would be ending with Season 12.

In the end, the decision came down to star Jim Parsons, who sources said was the one to make the final call. The actor confirmed the rumors to ET back in April, saying he felt it was time to move on.

“I had just turned 46 and I don’t know. It just seemed like the right time in life to go, OK, what’s next?” Parsons told the outlet.

Keeping it Secret

While the Big Bang team did not go to Game of Thrones levels of secrecy to keep the storylines from the finale a secret, they did take some precautionary measures to ensure fans will be surprised by what is coming.

“I mean, there’s only so much you can do because we’re still putting it up in front of an audience, but we went to extra care with the scripts,” showrunner Steve Holland told the publication. “We did a smaller distribution of the scripts, we watermarked all the scripts with people’s names, so if they got leaked, we knew who to track down.”

An Ode to the Show

The ensemble cast has always been one of The Big Bang Theory‘s biggest strengths, so it should come as no surprise that the final episode will give each of its core characters a time say goodbye to the audience in their own way.

“We really have always felt that it was an ensemble show, so we wanted to make sure that everyone kind of had their moment to shine in the finale,” Holland said..

“We just did our best to end the series in a way that honored these characters that we’ve loved for 12 years,” executive producer Steve Molaro also told the publication. “I would say the final two scenes are what we are most excited about for people to see. We’re really proud of it.”

Remembering Their Legacy

The one-hour finale will stay true to the show by giving fans plenty of inside jokes and moments that will reflect its 12-year legacy. Viewers can expect to see exciting returns, and even an emotional joke that will have them both laughing and in their feelings at the same time.

Surprise Scene

While the finale episode was filmed as usual in front of a live studio audience, the lucky people who got to be there for the final taping did not get to see the entire episode.

Show producers told the outlet that there is one scene filmed at a later date that will be a complete surprise for everyone, coming at the very end of the episode.

“There is a final scene that even the audience in the studio did not get to see,” Molaro said. “Now you get to see how it really all ends.”

One Final Surprise Guest

The Big Bang Theory always brought out the big guns when it came to celebrity and scientific celebrity cameos, so of course the finale episode had to pull out all the stops.

While no details were revealed about who the celebrity cameo might be, the star has never been on the show before. We can’t wait to see who it might be.

Spinoffs Could be on the Way

While it may be hard to say goodbye to the fan-favorite show, its legacy will live on in spinoff series, Young Sheldon, and there could be more spinoffs on the way.

Creator Chuck Lorre has stayed silent on the possibility of another show picking up where Big Bang left off, but he told ET that it’s not out of the question.

“It certainly has been discussed. A lot,” Lorre told the outlet. What would you like to see in another Big Bang Theory spinoff?

The Big Bang Theory series finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.