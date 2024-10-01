Big '9-1-1: Lone Star' Proposal Doesn't Go as Expected

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 2 ("Trainwrecks"). Read at your own risk!

The newest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star kicked mainly focused on a massive trainwreck, but one relationship may get derailed as well following a proposal. In the episode "Trainwrecks," after Gina Torres' Tommy Vega and D.B. Woodside's Pastor Trevor were practicing a TikTok dance that their daughters were doing, the two shared a very sweet moment that included Tommy spontaneously proposing. Luckily, Trevor said yes, but on one condition.

Fans had to wait a while to find out what that condition was, but from Tommy's behavior, it was clear that it was not good. First there was the devouring of numerous cupcakes that Carlos brought into the firehouse and then she was going off on a rant about TikTok during a call. Later in the day, T.K. and Nancy finally got their captain to open up, in which she told them about the proposal and the condition that came along with it. Tommy admitted that when Trevor and his ex-wife divorced, she would let him move to Texas with their daughter Melody on the condition that she approved whoever he married next. And she also has to approve of Tommy's daughters, which is the gripe she has, noting she doesn't want her daughters subjected to an inquisition from a total stranger.

"This is Tommy's Casablanca episode, and she is Humphrey Bogart," co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TVLine. "There are definitely some twists and turns to come" in what he calls a "beautiful story." Raisani continued, "Gina Torres a Ferrari," he continued. "Her talent is immense, and this season, we just went all in on letting her go. She really takes the ball in Episodes 3 and 4, and then we have an even bigger storyline for her that starts to kick off in Episode 6. That will be her character-defining arc for this season — and perhaps the series. Many big things are coming for her character this season."

Tommy sacrificing marrying someone, the first guy she's really loved since her husband, to make sure her daughters aren't being subjected to do something uncomfortable is as selfless as ever. And it sounds like this could be a pretty powerful storyline as Tommy goes on this journey. It should be interesting to see what happens. Considering Tommy losing her husband so suddenly was such a heartbreaking storyline, it's been nice to see her happy again with someone new and someone her daughters can get along with, which is always important. Fans will just have to find out what happens when a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox's 2024 fall schedule.