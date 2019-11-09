‘BH90210’: Tori Spelling Posts Heartfelt Message on Series Following Cancellation

Tori Spelling broke her silence on Fox’s decision not to continue BH90210, the unique summer series about the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast getting back together to stage a revival of the beloved ’90s series. The series was advertised as a limited event, but fans held out hope the show would keep going thanks to its decent ratings. However, Fox decided against keeping it going on Thursday.

Hours after the decision came down, Spelling shared a photo of herself in a vibrant red dress and thanked fans for their support.

“3 things happened this past summer… 1. [BH90210] was the highest rated show of the summer. 2. Our [BH90210] cast proved that after 20 years, you indeed CAN go home again…3. I didn’t cram myself (with 3 pairs of spanx! ) into a red dress I wore on tv when I was 18 years old for nothin,” Spelling wrote.

“Sometimes home isn’t where you ARE but who you are WITH. Together, our [BH90210] family can do anything. We’ve proved that to each other and our loyal fans. We ARE better together,” she continued. “Our show is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines! The gift that keeps on giving. We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds.”

BH90210 was a strange experiment in the age of constant reboots and revivals, as it was not either of those. Instead, it featured Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green playing caricatured versions of themselves coming together to make a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. The series only ran six episodes, between Aug. 7 and Sept. 11.

The show debuted with 3.86 million viewers, but the finale drew just 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said in a statement Thursday. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

Although the series was advertised as an event miniseries, the finale left the door open for a second season. Spelling told Entertainment Weekly she hoped to keep the show going, and dreamed that another run would be more focused on actually making a 90210 reboot.

“We definitely wanted to keep it very meta, as the whole show has been. In our minds, writing the last episode was foreshadowing another season,” Spelling said. “Going forward, the second season would be more laser-focused on the reboot. So the fans would get a much bigger percentage of us playing ourselves and our characters from the original 90210 as we would dive into what the reboot would look like.”

Sadly for 90210 fans, it does not appear that we will get to see that vision any time soon.

