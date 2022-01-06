Betty White’s ‘Match Game’ Marathon: How to Watch This Weekend

Betty White‘s endless list of television credits includes hundreds of appearances on game shows, where she kept audiences laughing. She even met her third husband, Password host Allen Ludden, on a game show. In memory of her work in the field, the Game Show Network will run a marathon of her appearances on The Match Game Saturday.

An eight-hour Match Game marathon starts on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. ET. To find out which channel Game Show Network is for you, click here to visit its website. The channel is also available on many internet TV platforms. There is also a Game Show Network app, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription.

White regularly on different versions of Match Game, including its original 1963-1969 run. She also appeared in over 350 episodes of the 1973 to 1982 run and starred in the primetime edition, Match Game PM. When the show was brought back in the early 1990s, she was there as well. She was also interviewed for the 2006 documentary The Real Match Game Story: Behind the Blanks.

The Game Show Network could conceivably do a non-stop, week-long marathon of game shows featuring White and still only scratch the surface. She became a regular game show panelist at the birth of the genre in the mid-1950s, starting with Make the Connection in 1955. White also played To Tell the Truth, Your First Impression, Get the Message, What’s My Line?, It’s Your Bet, The Hollywood Squares, and Password.

“I love games. Of course, I met my husband on Password, so that one is extra special,” White told Parade in 2018. White met Ludden on Password and they married in 1963. They were together until his death from cancer in 1981. He was 63.

“We couldn’t take a honeymoon because he was due back on [the show],” White once told PBS. “As a wedding present, Jack Paar came on as a guest – bless his heart. They had always wanted him to come on as a guest, and he wouldn’t. But as a wedding present, he [played Password] as the opposing player – that was fun!”

White died on New Year’s Eve at age 99, just a few weeks before she would have turned 100. Her manager Jeff Witjas said her funeral will be private. “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden,” Witjas said when announcing White’s death. “She believed she would be with him again.”