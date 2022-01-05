Betty White’s Agent Gives Update on Funeral Arrangements

Ever since Betty White‘s death on Dec. 31, friends and fans have been sharing stories about how the Hollywood legend was just as wonderful In real life as she seemed on the silver screen. In a new update from her friend and longtime Jeff Witjas, White’s low-key nature continues even after her passing with a private funeral. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” Witjas told PEOPLE. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”

While White’s funeral is a private affair, Witjas did share some charity Information If anyone wanted to make a donation to honor the Golden Girls star’s legacy. “If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice,” Witjas said. White’s favorite charities included The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. She was set to turn 100 on Jan. 17. Just days before her death, PEOPLE shared their feature with White about the secrets to her long and happy life.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing,” adding that, being “born a cockeyed optimist” contributed to her positive outlook. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she added. “I always find the positive.” White also joked about her diet, saying “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.” it was widely reported that her favorite libation was vodka over ice, even in her later years.