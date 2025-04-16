AMC Reveals Fate of ‘Mayfair Witches’ in Wake of Season 2 Finale

Just over a month after the Season 2 finale, AMC finally revealed the fate of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

The supernatural thriller has been renewed for a third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, Mayfair Witches is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice. The series premiered in 2023 and stars Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels. Emmy-winning producer and writer Thomas Schnauz will join Spalding as co-showrunner for Season 3, “which will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore.”

“The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.”

Mayfair Witches is part of the Immortal Universe, a shared universe comprised of AMC television adaptations of Rice’s novels. Along with Mayfair Witches, it also includes Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s The Talamsca: The Secret Order. The latter is set to premiere this fall. As of now, it’s unknown when Season 3 of Mayfair Witches will premiere, but the wait will certainly be worth it.

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair – Mayfair Witches _ Season 1, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

“I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches,” Esta Spalding said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet.”

“I’m incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches,” Tom Schnauz added. “The work I’ve done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun, and we’re hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show.”