Another ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion Set for ‘Night Court’

Night Court is setting the scene for yet another Big Bang Theory reunion.

Deadline reveals that Simon Helberg will be joining his former on-screen wife Melissa Rauch on an upcoming episode of the NBC reboot.

As of now, details surrounding Helberg’s role are being kept under wraps, but he will be appearing in the season finale, and his character “is set for a game-changing cameo that could really shake things up” for Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone. Helberg aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz for all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. Rauch joined the CBS sitcom in Season 3 as Bernadette Rostenkowski. Bernadette and Howard tie the knot in the Season 5 finale and later have two kids.

Helberg is the latest Big Bang Theory star to appear on Night Court. Mayim Bialik cameoed earlier this season as a heightened version of herself. Kunal Nayyar guest starred last season as a British fashion designer and Abby’s love interest. Whether more could be joining in on the fun is unknown, especially since Night Court has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, but it’s always possible.

Meanwhile, Helberg actually isn’t the only actor from the Big Bang Theory universe who will be appearing on Night Court. Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord, who played Sheldon’s twin sister Missy Cooper on the Big Bang prequel, is set to play Shelby, a teenage runaway intent on marrying her soulmate, also in the season finale. It’s in homage to Michael J. Fox’s character in the original series when he appeared in the second episode as a runaway teen determined to get married to his girlfriend, but the two wind up in night court on shoplifting charges.

Night Court remains in serious danger of cancellation for next season and is “heavily” on the bubble. As of now, the show’s fate is about 50/50, but it all depends on what pilots NBC will be ordering for next season. It’s unknown when the network will eventually announce its decision, but it really could go in any direction. If anything, the next Big Bang Theory reunion could help boost ratings, but since it won’t be until the end of the season, it might be too late.

For now, fans can look forward to both Simon Helberg and Raegan Revord appearing in the Season 3 finale of Night Court, airing on Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.