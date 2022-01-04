Betty White Filmed a Video Message to Her Fans Just 10 Days Before Her Death

Betty White dearly loved her fans to the end. The beloved star, who died on Dec. 31 just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday, recorded a video for her many fans just 10 days before passing away, revealed producer Steve Boettcher to Entertainment Tonight. Boettcher, who had been working on White’s upcoming special, Betty White: A Celebration, told the outlet the video was “kind of a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away.”

“She looked amazing, she loved getting ‘glammed up,’ as she calls it, in her hair, makeup, she was just striking and beautiful,” Boettcher continued of White’s final video to the fans. “She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boettcher continued that White was “the eternal optimist,” which fans will see in the film when it premieres Jan. 17, “that she has this unbelievable look at life and view of life and that it just rains through her entire career and her personal life.” The Golden Girls star’s documentary was originally written as a 100th birthday celebration of the actress’s life and career but has shifted focus in the wake of her passing.

Boettcher added it will show fans a very personal side of White, who always strived to be genuine with her fans. “I think what’s fun about the film is that it shows Betty in kind of quiet moments. Betty at home, Betty with a few friends, Betty with animals, and it kind of shows maybe another side of Betty. Off the stage and out of the limelight, but still the Betty we all know and love,” he said. “You know, what I think really defines Betty is how genuine she is and I think it’s something you can’t fake and in a business that’s sometimes maybe challenging, she has risen above it all. I think she’s genuine with her fans, genuine with cast members, and I think that’s really has served her well.”

Boettcher shared that White never wanted to feel “unapproachable” like some Hollywood stars, because she felt like she “was invited into people’s homes every week” with programs like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Password, Hot in Cleveland and Golden Girls. “She felt that as a special privilege kind of, like almost your favorite aunt coming over, your favorite grandmother coming over,” he continued. “So I think Betty really embraced that and cherished that relationship.” Betty White: A Celebration premieres Jan. 17. Get your tickets at fathomevents.com.