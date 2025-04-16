Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The celebrated stand-up, who is known for his family-friendly style of comedy, will host the 2025 Emmy Awards for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 14, CBS announced Wednesday.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a press release.

Bargatze is one of the top working stand-up comedians today, selling more than 1.2 million tickets touring in 2024, which Pollstar calculates makes him the top-earning comedian in the world.

Bargatze has released six stand-up specials so far, including his most recent Netflix special Your Friend, Nate Bargatze. His 2021 Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, garnered him a Grammy nomination in the Best Comedy Album category.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

The Emmys were most recently hosted by father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, and before that tapped Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer as hosts. This year’s Golden Globes host, Nikki Glaser, was widely praised for her emceeing, as was the Academy Awards’ host Conan O’Brien. Both will return to their hosting roles in 2026.

Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards will be announced on July 15. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7, with the main Emmy Award ceremony hosted by Bargatze kicking off on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony is also streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.