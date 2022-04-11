Huge 'Breaking Bad' Returns Confirmed for 'Better Call Saul' Season 6

✖

The Better Call Saul series finale will bring the show so close to Breaking Bad that Jesse Pinkman and Walter White will make appearances. During the show's panel at PaleyFest LA Saturday, co-creator Peter Gould told Variety Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will make appearances during the last season of the AMC prequel series. Gould refused to give specifics, though, so fans will have to tune in when Better Call Saul returns on April 18.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said during the event. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

"If you can believe it, there's more," Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman, chimed in before Gould could accidentally let a spoiler slip. Gould also announced that stars Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito directed episodes of the Better Call Saul final season.

Better Call Saul featured several other Breaking Bad characters throughout its run. Mark Margolis, Steven Bauer, Steven Michael Quezada, Dean Norris, Luis Moncada, and Daniel Moncada have all reprised their Breaking Bad characters. Better Call Saul was also co-created by Vince Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad.

The show is a Breaking Bad prequel, tracking Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman. Odenkirk earned critical acclaim and earned four Primetime Emmy nominations. All five seasons were also nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series award. Odenkirk suffered a heart attack in July 2021 but is in "better shape than I've been in for a while," he said Saturday.

"I know we rank on social media mostly as a place of evil, but in this moment, in this chapter of my life, it was a place of incredible warmth and love and support, and I can't believe it," Odenkirk said of the support he received after everyone learned about his heart attack, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "It blew my mind, and it still does, and that will resonate with me for the rest of my life."

Breaking Bad aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. In 2019, Paul starred in the Netflix follow-up movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Cranson won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2014, while Paul won Oustanding Supporting Actor in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The show also won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2013 and 2014. Breaking Bad is still available to stream on Netflix.