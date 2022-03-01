Bob Odenkirk Teases ‘Killer Ending’ for ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Better Call Saul Season 6 is only a little more than a month away, and series star Bob Odenkirk has teased that the show will have a “killer ending.” Odenkirk appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to talk about his new memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, as well as the scary heart attack he suffered in 2021. During the conversation, Odenkirk opened up about the final season of Better Call Saul and offered some clues on what fans can expect from the show’s final episodes.

“The final show is always a big deal,” Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers said, “Did you do it right?” Odenkirk replied, “I think we did. It’s a killer ending. Boy, it’s good.” He then added, “It’s not a spoiler but one of the cool things about the final season is that the two shows, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, have never been more connected.” Odenkirk also commented on Better Call Saul having been nominated 39 times but never winning, in addition to his own 0-4 record at the big award show. “I was told it was time,” Odenkirk quipped. “Come on, Emmy people!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@mrbobodenkirk tells Howard about saying goodbye to @BetterCAllSaul and teases what’s to come for the @BreakingBad spin-off: “The cool thing about the final season is the two shows … have never been more connected.”



Get the full interview on @siriusxm 👉https://t.co/elxOYpZvAP pic.twitter.com/AAnWPDGjmU — Stern Show (@sternshow) March 1, 2022

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be the show’s final outing and will consist of 13 episodes run, up from the usual 10 episodes. “From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story … and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end,” the show’s co-creator Peter Gould previously stated. “We’re going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes.”

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together,” said showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould in a previous statement.

“Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel?’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. The final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.